Factchecking Trump From Space! Women Astronauts Spacewalk Into History

Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time? It was not intended to be this way for a President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

...to talk by phone with the International Space Station and female astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.

Flanked by his minders Pence and Ivanka, Trump read from a prepared statement that this was the first spacewalk by a woman in history. His remarks were noticeably similar to those used ribbon cuttings and hotel openings: 'congratulations,' 'very special,' 'really something.'

He was wrong. And the astronauts corrected him on the call. He said this was the first spacewalk by a woman. It's not. It's the first all-woman spacewalk, though.

They then noted that "There is a long line of female scientists, explorers, engineers, and astronauts and they have helped get us to where we are today. We are happy to provide inspiration to everybody, not only women, but everyone who has dreamed of this dream."

As the astronaut was speaking, Donald Trump scratched his forehead with his middle finger.