Fact-Checking The Incredible Shrinking Brain Of Donald Trump

Oh, the things we learn from the The Incredible Shrinking Brain of Donald Trump. He held a 20-plus-minutes long press conference during which he mostly free-associated, pushing as many lies as he could out of his sphincter-mouth.

CNN, god-love-'em, tried to keep up with a split-screen, and fact-checking. It requires more manpower than one newsroom can handle in real time, though, so they only managed to get a couple of the lies straightened out for its viewers. We try to help with the rest.

Here's a list of what Donald said over the span of two minutes, with our responses in parenthesis.