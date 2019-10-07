Federal Judge Demands Trump's Taxes; But There's An Appeal

Trump lost big time in Federal Court this morning, and is appealing the decision. Wapo:
A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining the president’s tax returns as part of an investigation into hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump’s argument that the presidency makes him immune to any investigation by any prosecutor.
In his 75-page ruling, Marrero called such a claim “extraordinary” and wrote, “This Court cannot endorse such a categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process.”
Of course Trump is appealing and that appeal forces courts to stay the order until the appeal can be heard. Watch this space.
Do go read the judge's ruling, though. It's a humdinger, and if there is any justice left in America, it will be upheld.