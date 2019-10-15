Jimmy Kimmel Gives Us The Rundown On The Latest Trump News

In case you missed it, Jimmy Kimmel recapped the news of the past few days. Via The Daily Beast:

“Meanwhile in Washington, the impeachment train is picking up steam,” Kimmel told his audience, breaking down the various developments, from the testimony of Trump’s former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, to the pending flip from Trump’s ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland.

“And on top of that, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is said to be under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for his dealings in Ukraine,” Kimmel said, noting that Trump now seems unsure whether or not Giuliani is still his lawyer. “And that must have ruffled some feathers because over the weekend he had lunch with Rudy and then tweeted his support.”

“Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” Trump tweeted.

“Is there such a thing as a two-sided witch hunt?” Kimmel asked. “Because I don’t know, was there a group of witches that hunted down regular people?”