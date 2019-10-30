Man Running For CA Governor To Out Facebook On Ad Lies

Activism takes many forms. When Adriel Hampton found out Facebook wouldn't let him run ads with lies in them because he "wasn't a candidate for public office" (NO, REALLY), Hampton went ahead and put his name in for Governor of California. CNN Business:

A San Francisco man is going to extreme lengths to call out Facebook's controversial policy of allowing politicians to run false ads on its platform. On Monday morning, he registered as a candidate in California's 2022 gubernatorial election -- not with the primary goal of becoming governor, but so he can run false Facebook ads of his own.

Hampton told CNN Business that he will use his new status as a candidate to run false ads on Facebook (FB) about President Trump, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and other Facebook executives. He said he also plans to run false ads on Facebook about executives of Twitter (TWTR), which also has a policy of not fact-checking ads run by candidates.

Hampton hopes that by being a candidate he will be able to run false ads without Facebook stopping him."The genesis of this campaign is social media regulation and to ensure there is not an exemption in fact-checking specifically for politicians like Donald Trump who like to lie online," he told CNN Business.