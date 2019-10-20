Lawyers, Guns and Money: The latest tale of the petulant man-child, UK edition.

Electablog: The University of Michigan’s One University coalition in Ann Arbor demands equity for students at the Flint and Dearborn campuses.

Mad Kane: An ode to Trump’s crimes in plain sight.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Trump’s hands are all over John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Speaking of which, your quotes of the day:

"As a result of that investigation, Mr. Durham has concluded that he will not pursue criminal charges for the destruction of the interrogation videotapes." (Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller, on the destruction of CIA interrogation tapes by Jose Rodriguez in 2005, November 9, 2010)

"AUSA John Durham has now completed his investigations, and the Department has decided not to initiate criminal charges in these matters." (Attorney General Eric Holder, on whether any crimes had been committed by American interrogators during the Bush presidency, August 30, 2012)

