Informed Comment - a new War for Oil?

Just Another Blog (From L.A.)™ - John Solomon, active Russian agent;

Mike the Mad Biologist - harnessing amoral Silicon Valley;

Mock Paper Scissors - Bill Barr blows;

The Carpentariat - from a failed removal to prosecuting the virtuous.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and asks: if you could have a car that was in showrooms on the day you were born, what would it be? Here's mine. Probably wouldn't start half the time, but still ...

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!