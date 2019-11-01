NRCC Sends Suspicious Packages To House Dems, Police Investigate

You would think Republicans would have more brains than this, to send suspicious-looking packages to members of congress, but you'd be wrong. You might also think they'd clue in and realize their own stupidity, but you'd be wrong about that too, as even after their "prank" was discovered there were no apologies, just glee like drunken fratboys, which, come to think of it, is about all the Republican Party is comprised of these days.

Source: Huffington Post

Capitol Police responded to reports of suspicious packages placed just outside the offices of several Democratic members of Congress on Thursday in what turned out to be an imprudent prank staged by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

A spokeswoman for the police department told HuffPost the scene was declared safe by 4 p.m. EDT.

The packages, each topped with bows, were meant to be interpreted as “moving boxes” for vulnerable Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution to formalize the impeachment process earlier in the day.

“Get packing!” read the otherwise plain U.S. Postal Service boxes, which were signed by “The NRCC.” They appeared to be taped shut.

The NRCC is “dedicated to defeating Democrats and taking back the House in 2020.”

Police were called to confirm the packages were harmless because some staffers were unnerved by their sudden appearance. Last year, more than a dozen pipe bombs were mailed to progressive donors and prominent Democrats, some of whom served in Congress.