Pat Robertson Says Trump 'Is In Danger Of Losing The Mandate Of Heaven'

Whoa. Trump's even lost TV evangelist Pat Robertson, who joined other Republicans in decrying the abandonment of Kurdish allies. In a long, wide-ranging segment of the 700 Club, Robertson said Trump "is is in great danger of losing the mandate of Heaven if he permits this to happen."

He criticized Trump's deal with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, comparing it to Neville Chamberlain's infamous deal with Hitler and calling Erdogan a "thug" and a "dictator."

"The Kurds have the best army to defend freedom in the Middle East, and we have allowed it to be disbanded, just like happened in Czechoslovakia. Exactly the same thing. The president has said, well, he seems to be a nice person. He seems to love his country. He destroyed or killed the leaders of the military, the leaders of the parliament and has wanted to make that nation, Turkey, a Muslim state, and yet we are saying we are going to trust him because we have now done exactly what they did in Czechoslovakia."

He made some dire predictions.

"The Kurds, we have abandoned them. They are being slaughtered by the Turks. We have given a major port of Syria, and I promise you as I'm sitting here right now, Turkey is going to come against us. China is going to come against us. North Korea is going to come against us. I suppose the Syrians will come."

He also said Trump won't be impeached, and would win the next election. "I think he will win, and within a few months after that election, the Russians are going to come against us. The North Koreans are going to come against us. The Turks are going to come against us."

"Decisions have consequences. And once again, those who will not heed the lesson of history are doomed to live it again. It's a playbook almost identical to what happened with Chamberlain and the Nazis under Hitler. While a deadly trifecta, Russians, Turks, and Syria, now in charge of a region once protected by U.S. troops, radical jihadists known as shock troops, wreaking havoc in the area and ISIS rising in the midst of the fray. Will this unleash a wave of terrorism right here at home?"

Wait, it wasn't that long ago that Pat Robertson was excited at the thought of it being the End Times in the Middle East. What changed? Couldn't be that a canny old man is using his religion to play political chess and distance himself from Trump, could it? Stay tuned.