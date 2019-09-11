Pat Robertson Sides With Bolton; Compares Trump To Neville Chamberlain

During the opening of this morning's 700 Club, Pat Robertson blasted Trump as being naïve to think he could pal around with dictators, trust them and come up with a deal.

Responding to the dismissal of John Bolton, CBN ran a package on the events leading up to Bolton's firing.

After it finished, Pat addressed his audience and said he was reminded of a British politician that allowed the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Robertson said, "I was reminded of Neville Chamberlain, the Prime Minister of England who traveled to Munich and met with a man named Adolf Hitler."

He recounted how Chamberlain kowtowed to Hitler's demands in Czechoslovakia which ultimately ushered in the rise of the Third Reich.

"It led to World War II," Robertson said. "Because that's what happens when you deal with dictators."



"The Taliban are terrible people. Maduro is a terrible person."

Robertson called the North Koreans that have ruled there a crime family.

"And somehow the president thinks that he can't get to be a buddy of Kim Jong-un. He can get to be a buddy with Taliban," Robertson said.

Pat emphatically stated that Bolton was absolutely right about not bringing the Taliban to Camp David.

Pat said, "Do not sit down with a dictator and think your gonna come out with anything good. We cannot sit at the table with the Taliban. They are a bunch of thugs, what are you ever going to get from them? You can't trust one word they say."

This may be the most powerful rebuke of Donald Trump from anybody from the right and especially from the evangelical community which bows at his feet.

Using Neville Chamberlain to describe the actions of Trump is one of the most derogatory and damning analogy's anyone from the right can make against a republican sitting president.

Appeasement, anyone?

Robertson has been a huge Trump cheerleader, but wanting to bring the Taliban to the U.S. was a bridge too far and all the resentments he's kept under wraps about Trump's moronic foreign policy and subservience to murderous thugs couldn't be contained any longer.