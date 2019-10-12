Pompeo Seethes As Local Reporter Won't Back Down Over Ukraine

Nashville's Nancy Amons of WSMV managed in a few short minutes to do what other national reporters seem reluctant to do, challenge one of Trump's cronies, in this instance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. When cornered, these bullying creeps do what they always do, resort to playing the victim of the big, bad liberal media, and that is just what this slimy coward does. Pompeo even implies that she's a tool of the DNC. Her interview is a model of simple, straightforward journalism. It's beautiful. A clean surgical incision that reveals more of the rot within this administration.

Source: Boing Boing

Trump's despicable Secretary of State Shenanigans Mike Pompeo is clearly exploding with rage as WSMV-TV Nashville reporter Nancy Amons grills him with perfectly reasonable questions about Trump's lawyer (or not) Rudy Giuliani. He tries to bully her. She won't back off. Pompeo repeatedly refuses to respond to the reporter's questioning about whether he met with Rudy Giuliani on his February trip to Warsaw, Poland.

The entire interview can be seen here. Seven minutes of discomfort for Pompeo.

Transcript:

Amons: In mid-February, you were in Warsaw, and so was Rudy Giuliani. During your time there, did you meet with Giuliani? Pompeo: You know, I don't talk about who I meet with. I went to Warsaw for a particular purpose. It was an important mission. We brought together people all across the world to take down the world's largest state-sponsored terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran. That's what I worked on on that mission.



Amons: So you're not going to say whether or not you met with him?



Pompeo: So when I was in Warsaw, I had a singular focus. My focus was singularly on the work that we have done, effective work, to recover from what the Obama administration has done, which is to underwrite the world's largest state-sponsor of terror. We've stopped that, we're making real progress.



Amons: It sounds like you're not going to say?



Pompeo: When I was in Warsaw, we were working diligently to accomplish the mission to take down the terror regime that is inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. That's what I worked on, that's the only thing that I engaged in while I was there.

News4 asked about text messages that show diplomats under his authority told the Ukrainians that a good relationship with President Trump was only possible if they investigated his political opponent. Amons: Were you aware that this was happening? Pompeo: Again, you've got your facts wrong--it sounds like you're working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee.