Chuck Todd Visibly Shaken By Trump's China Collusion Until...

CHUCK TODD: “Let’s be frank, a national nightmare is upon us, The basic rules of our democracy are under attack from the president,” Todd warned. “We begin tonight with a series admission by the president that all but assures his impeachment in the House of Representatives. It’s a moment of truth for Republicans and they’ve been largely silent on what we have seen from the president. Today, he publicly called on two foreign governments to interfere in the election by investigating his chief 2020 political rival. This is not hearsay. This is not a leak. This is not a whistleblower complaint. It’s not a memorandum of a phone conversation. You heard the president himself do it himself on the White House lawn. This moment should arguably be a national emergency. The Founding Fathers would have considered it a national emergency if the president publicly lobbied multiple foreign governments to interfere in the next election. And yet there has been virtually no condemnation for the president’s party at all on this remark, which is remarkable considering the precedent it would set and the lasting damage it would do to our democracy. It is tough to say lightly, but this is the moment where we’re at.

He hosted Danielle "I'm not a scientist" Pletka, who like the right-wing propagandist she is, proceeded to drop hints that maybe there's a there-there about Joe Biden, his son making money overseas and not knowing the gas industry.

Kudos to Doug Thornell, who pushed back hard to note that the accusations against Biden have been thoroughly debunked (Pletka persisted in pretending they weren't) and that if we're going to go there with candidates' children and conflict of interest, we can start with Jarvanka. To which Pletka declared that of course "both sides" should be investigated. The tool.

You promised us, Chuck Todd, that you were not going to have climate deniers on your show anymore.

Just as important as what we are going to do this hour is what we're not going to do. We're not going to debate climate change. The earth is getting hotter & human activity is a major cause, period. We're not going to give time to climate change deniers.

Why would you have Danielle Pletka on to talk about anything else? She just going to lie. Rip her card out of your Rolodex forever if you want historical gravitas for these dangerous times, the end.