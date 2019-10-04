Chuck Todd Visibly Shaken By Trump's China Collusion Until...

Chuck Todd was visibly shaken at the start of Thursday's Meet the Press Daily:
This is not hearsay. This is not a leak. This is not a whistleblower complaint. It’s not a memorandum of a phone conversation. You heard the president himself do it himself on the White House lawn. This moment should arguably be a national emergency. The Founding Fathers would have considered it a national emergency if the president publicly lobbied multiple foreign governments to interfere in the next election. And yet there has been virtually no condemnation for the president’s party at all on this remark, which is remarkable considering the precedent it would set and the lasting damage it would do to our democracy. It is tough to say lightly, but this is the moment where we’re at.
NINETEEN MINUTES LATER...
He hosted Danielle "I'm not a scientist" Pletka, who like the right-wing propagandist she is, proceeded to drop hints that maybe there's a there-there about Joe Biden, his son making money overseas and not knowing the gas industry.
Kudos to Doug Thornell, who pushed back hard to note that the accusations against Biden have been thoroughly debunked (Pletka persisted in pretending they weren't) and that if we're going to go there with candidates' children and conflict of interest, we can start with Jarvanka. To which Pletka declared that of course "both sides" should be investigated. The tool.
You promised us, Chuck Todd, that you were not going to have climate deniers on your show anymore.
Why would you have Danielle Pletka on to talk about anything else? She just going to lie. Rip her card out of your Rolodex forever if you want historical gravitas for these dangerous times, the end.