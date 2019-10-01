Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Republicans Sue Republicans Over Cancelled South Carolina Primary

Winning a primary without a vote doesn't sit well, even among some Republicans so it seems.
By Ed Scarce
Republicans Sue Republicans Over Cancelled South Carolina Primary
Image from: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Seems there are a few Republicans left who still do actually still believe in the democratic process. Trump has several challengers for the South Carolina primary, held next February. One of them is former congressman Bob Inglis. He wants a vote and is suing to get it.

Pass the popcorn.

Source: Charleston Post & Courier

Two Republicans, one of them former congressman Bob Inglis, have sued the S.C. Republican Party over its decision to cancel its GOP presidential primary next year.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in state court in Richland County, alleges the party scrapped its 2020 election contest illegally and violated party rules and state election law.

The suit further contends the near-unanimous decision made by the party’s Executive Committee deprives Inglis, of Greenville, and fellow plaintiff Frank Heindel of Mount Pleasant, of their right to vote for the candidate of their choosing in a primary.

“Instead, the State Executive Committee has chosen which candidate to support by fiat, and in doing so, excluded Republican voters from the process entirely — in violation of the law and its own rules,” the lawsuit states.

The suit comes after the Executive Committee met Sept. 7 in Columbia and voted to forgo a presidential primary. The move effectively cleared the way for Republican incumbent President Donald Trump to receive all of the state’s nominating delegates without contest.

The full 26-page lawsuit can be viewed here.


More C&L Coverage

Cult 45 Thrives In South Carolina

Cult 45 Thrives In South Carolina

In South Carolina, they're threatening to cancel the 2020 primary in order to protect Donald Trump from a primary challenge. Everyone worships at the cult of Trump.
Dec 20, 2018
By Steve M.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.