The Tributes Roll In For Elijah Cummings, Who Inspired Us All

He was a towering figure on Capitol Hill for so long, and a tireless fighter for democracy.
By Susie Madrak

You can tell a lot about a politician by the reaction to his death. I remember one where there were so many people standing in line at the wake, you would have thought he was a beloved figure. But the comments were along the line of "I just really needed to make sure he was dead, we might have to put a stake in his heart."

Not Elijah Cummings, who was truly beloved.

Joe Scarborough ran the tribute he did back in July, which says it all. He was loved and respected, and people are standing in line to sing his praises. And yes, Trump managed not to be awful -- so far:

