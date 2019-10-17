The Tributes Roll In For Elijah Cummings, Who Inspired Us All

You can tell a lot about a politician by the reaction to his death. I remember one where there were so many people standing in line at the wake, you would have thought he was a beloved figure. But the comments were along the line of "I just really needed to make sure he was dead, we might have to put a stake in his heart."

Not Elijah Cummings, who was truly beloved.

Joe Scarborough ran the tribute he did back in July, which says it all. He was loved and respected, and people are standing in line to sing his praises. And yes, Trump managed not to be awful -- so far:

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Breaking: U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at 68. Close friend @AprilDRyan on his life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/1jMWIkpmLo — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains.



He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy.



Rest In Peace, my friend. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 17, 2019

America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2019

Watch this remarkable speech from Elijah Cummings



Last words from his 92 year old mother were “do not let them take the vote away from us”



“There are efforts to stop people from voting,” he said. “That's not right. This is not Russia. This is the USA!”pic.twitter.com/9d8ZICW5is — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 17, 2019

“The bullhorn he wielded in West Baltimore was emblazoned with a gold label that read, ‘The gentleman will not yield.’” https://t.co/KdxPN6f3ax

Hypocritical and spineless Republicans will now praise Elijah Cummings even as they silently stood by while Trump mocked and smeared the man and his city of Baltimore. We see you and remember your cowardice. — Wajahat "Tough Guy" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 17, 2019

Congressman Elijah Cummings was relentless in his pursuit of justice. A son of sharecroppers, he broke many barriers in his lifetime. He was a kind man and a powerful example of a true public servant. Today, my heart is so heavy. Rest peacefully sir, we will continue the work. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) October 17, 2019

The son of sharecroppers, Elijah Cummings used his powerful voice to lift up those who often felt powerless. He will be missed and remembered as a tireless advocate for the poor and all who demand an honest, ethical, and fair government. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 17, 2019

Simply devastated by news of the passing of @RepCummings -- a figure of enormous political and moral dignity and gravity. It's been a couple years since the last time we talked on camera. When it aired, this scene moved people hugely. Watching it now brings me to tears. pic.twitter.com/L4Qnr6Xk6S — John Heilemann (@jheil) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings: “when we are dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy in tact.” https://t.co/bQEZQ83191 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 17, 2019

Trump on 7/27: "Cumming[s] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."



On 7/28: "If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping...people...perhaps progress could be made."



Today: "My warmest condolences." His work will be very hard to replace. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was a once-in-a-lifetime warrior for working families everywhere. His kindness, compassion, and drive to ensure equal rights for every American will be missed beyond words. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 17, 2019

Our nation has lost a mighty fighter for democracy, accountability, equity and justice with the tragic loss of Congressman Elijah Cummings. He never forgot that his was borrowed power, which he wielded in defense of the vulnerable and on behalf of the American people. #RIPElijah — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 17, 2019

It's damned shame Congressman Elijah Cummings didn't live long enough to see Trump impeached and dragged from office.



But it's coming and we'll have the good Congressman, at least in part, to thank for it.



Rest in power, Congressman. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 17, 2019