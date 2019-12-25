Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

In Memoriam: Rep. Elijah Cummings

The 2019 Crookie Awards pauses to bow our heads and thank the late Elijah Cummings for his service to America.
By Frances Langum
21 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

We can't think of a better way to honor the late Rep. Elijah Cummings than to replay is own words.

And remember, Cummings signed subpoenas for the House Oversight Committee from his hospital bed.

Above, in July Rep. Cummings begged us to pay attention.

And here, from February, Cummings reminds his committee that Democrats have the majority in the House because the American people want Trump held accountable:

43 weeks ago by John Amato
Views:

And of course, the "We are better than this" speech that closed out his committee's hearings with Michael Cohen in February.

Rest in justice, Representative Cummings.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Rep. Elijah Cummings: Trump Is A 'Racist'

Rep. Elijah Cummings: Trump Is A 'Racist'

It really seems like this question has been more than amply answered by Trump himself, but in case there was any doubt, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who has spent his entire life fighting for civil rights, answers it directly.
Jul 21, 2019
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.