TV News Needs To Ban Republicans Unless They Answer Simple Questions

News programs -- cable and network -- need to ban Republican politicians unless they answer simple questions. Period.

The stonewalling and non-responses from Rep. Jim Jordan (shown above), Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Chris Stewart was unconscionable and unwatchable on Sunday and should not be allowed any longer by television executives, ever.

There is no point putting on any member of a political party if they're unwilling to participate in the interview and respond to simple and basic questions.

Rep. Jim Jordan was asked for the entire interview if he was perfectly fine with Trump or any president to ask China to investigate their political rival.

Jordan at first claimed Trump was joking, even though this no evidence of that at all, and then he refuted the premise claiming Trump has been really tough on China during the trade war.. Again, this has no bearing on the question that was asked.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Senator Ron Johnson winced when he found that Trump had strong-armed the Ukraine president and withheld financial aid from the country unless they investigated Joe Biden. But when Johnson appeared on Meet the Press he refused to even discuss his own comments and frustrated Chuck Todd so much.

There is no point in continuing putting on the same Trump apologists if they can't (or won't) even answer a single question.

When Jeffrey Lord was dismissed by CNN there was a collective sigh of relief since he was such a race-baiting merchant of dishonesty. On the other hand, a member of Congress or a White House administration is a reasonable person to be interviewed in order to get answers to questions the public deserves to hear.

These performances make clear Republicans in Congress treat the American public as rubes and suckers to whom they are not accountable. It's up to the networks to do the cleanup.

There is no constitutional duty to invite Jim Jordan on ABC News or any other network. If he refuses to act like a duly elected official of the United States government sworn to uphold the Constitution than his media pass must not be honored any longer.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's high time the media stopped littering our airwaves with nonsense, unfounded claims and mass propaganda.

They have a duty to protect the American public from this behavior and demand honest answers to simple questions.