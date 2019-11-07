C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Opossums

Opossums. They're not just the only indigenous marsupial found north of Mexico. They also slow the spread of lyme disease by eating a lot of ticks, are immune to most snake venom and hardly ever contract rabies.

They also have a band from Memphis, Tennesee named after them. Though they may not have the same traits as their animal counterparts, they do play a fine bit of rock-n-roll. Their song "Love Machine" is not a cover the Miracles hit from 1975, but it does do a dandy job of wrapping the ears in a blanket of fuzzed out guitar pop.

You can also hear another song from their latest digital release, Trash Candy, on the most recent episode of my podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?