Fox Guest: 'Why The Hell Does Tucker Carlson Still Have A Job Here?'

H/t Media Matters, this clip of Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake appearing on Fox News and ripping into them for Tucker Carlson.

Blake asked Fox host Bill Hemmer why Carlson still has a job after his claim that white supremacy is a “hoax.”

The reason Blake was brought on was to discuss the latest Fox fabrication -- namely, that Michelle Obama will eventually be the Democratic nominee for president. But he wasn't having it.

“She is not running. But the core question is, why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? The reality is, this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

Remember, Carlson claimed white supremacy is “not a real problem” and a “hoax,” prompting calls for his firing.

Hemmer again tried to push the Obama theory.

“Not gonna happen. But I think the core question is, he shouldn’t be on here at all.”

Hemmer didn't like it. “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson but to talk about the Democratic field.”

Sucks to be you, Bill!