GOPers On Impeachment Committee Aren't Bothering To Show Up -- Except For The Usual Kooks

Republicans have been all over the place, complaining loudly about how they're not allowed into the impeachment hearings. But transcripts just released show most of the GOPers on the three related panels just aren't showing up -- except for the clowns from the Freedumb Caucus. Via Roll Call:

The low attendance for most committee Republicans paints a very different picture of a party that recently stormed the secure room where the depositions have been conducted, demanding to participate in the process. Republican questioning during these private interviews have been driven by a handful of President Donald Trump’s allies and GOP staff.

Conservative Republicans, many closely tied to Trump from the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, have led the GOP questioning, a preview of the coming tumultuous public impeachment process. What is unclear is what role, if any, other Republicans will play.

When they’ve asked questions during these depositions, the president’s allies have criticized the impeachment process, dived into witnesses’ timelines on the Ukraine scandal and resurfaced other controversies, like the so-called Steele dossier.