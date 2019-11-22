Ivanka Tweets Fake De Tocqueville Quote In Defense Of Trump

I suppose there's a certain irony in Ivanka Trump using a fake quote that was used in defense of the first president impeached who opposed rights for freed slaves. In a way, it's perfect.
Source: Washington Post
The frst daughter weighed in on her father’s impeachment Thursday evening with a quote from 19th century French historian Alexis de Tocqueville warning that impeachment could be used politically.
On Twitter, Ivanka Trump shared without comment this quote: “A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”
Except, as several Twitter users noted, that quote is a vague paraphrase of Tocqueville used by a judge in 1889 to defend President Andrew Johnson who opposed rights for freed slaves after the Civil War and was later impeached.
As others noticed, the Trumps just make shit up to suit their own needs and purposes.