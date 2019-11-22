Ivanka Tweets Fake De Tocqueville Quote In Defense Of Trump

I suppose there's a certain irony in Ivanka Trump using a fake quote that was used in defense of the first president impeached who opposed rights for freed slaves. In a way, it's perfect.

Source: Washington Post

The frst daughter weighed in on her father’s impeachment Thursday evening with a quote from 19th century French historian Alexis de Tocqueville warning that impeachment could be used politically.

On Twitter, Ivanka Trump shared without comment this quote: “A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”

Except, as several Twitter users noted, that quote is a vague paraphrase of Tocqueville used by a judge in 1889 to defend President Andrew Johnson who opposed rights for freed slaves after the Civil War and was later impeached.