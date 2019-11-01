John Flannery Absolutely Destroys Hapless RNC Shill

Liz Harrington is apparently an RNC "spokesperson," although I don't remember ever hearing her name or seeing her face on any news shows. She made the unwise decision to be a guest on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber," and go up against the esteemed John P. Flannery, a former federal prosecutor and veteran Capital Hill lawyer (his bio is impressive.) Poor Harrington has a sad, one line bio on FOX News. So I guess it was an unfair match from the beginning.

Anyway, poor, unprepared Harrington clearly misread the sign on the door and thought MSNBC was actually FOX, because she spent the entire interview blinking hard, staring straight ahead and spouting off the same 5 or 6 talking points. Melber asked her numerous questions and she just blinked and started randomly talking about things that had zero relation to the question. After a few minutes, Melber tired of her "let me play stupid" act and turned to John Flannery, who of course had fact-based answers to the same questions. Whip back to Harrington for more horsesh*t.

By the end, Flannery and Melber were both done with her. Flannery did not hold back and called her out masterfully to the point where all she could do was blink really hard, and pray to god she could be anywhere else but on live TV being verbally flogged by someone significantly smarter and more eloquent than she is. Harrington couldn't tap dance her way out of a paper bag, but she tried valiantly when pressed on the Mick Mulvaney "get over it" admission of the quid pro quo. When her double speak was over, and she said Biden's name for what felt like the hundredth time, Flannery let loose:

FLANNERY: If you actually can read -- I guess you think you're on FOX News, right? HARRINGTON: (interrupting with nonsense) FLANNERY: You can't possibly wait until somebody finishes talking. Your objective is to interfere with any truth that's said by anyone else but yourself and what you say is not true. It's a lie.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The RNC is not sending their best.