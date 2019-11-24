Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton And Lou Dobbs Have A Tin Foil Party

Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton and his oversized biceps brought a double dose of stupid to FOX Business' Lou Dobbs Tonight. The topic: impeachment, of course.

DOBBS: Joining us, Tom Fitton, president of of Judicial Watch. The attacks on John Solomon are extraordinary. No other reporter has done as much as Solomon to reveal what is going on in Ukraine. No one -- I mean this -- across the board, in my reading of all of the coverage. No one has sourced his or her work even close to the degree that John Solomon has.

FITTON: Between Vindman and Fiona Hill, it's like listening to Democratic operatives spin the information. Solomon has the facts on his side on Ukraine. It goes to show that the experts that the President is suppose to be relying on as given to him by the deep state people like Hill and Colonel Vindman. They don't know what they shall talking about. Either they are ignorant or being mendacious in suggesting Ukraine wasn't working with the Obama-Clinton gang to target Trump. And it makes sense, because Ukrainians were distrustful of Trump because they didn't like him not wanting to go to war with Russia, and pretending it didn't happen — I don't understand it. It's either ignorant --

DOBBS: Or the other. I don't know that there is a lot of question about which it is. Fiona Hill actually saying that the Republicans were not acknowledging Russia was responsible for interfering with the U.S. presidential elections in 2016. That was never the issue, never the case, and the Republicans point out that she was absolutely dead wrong and the extent to which she pursued that untruth, was, I thought astonishing. Let's listen to Fiona Hill, the self-cast, at least, leading expert on Ukraine.

(clip)

HILL: I have heard some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and perhaps somehow for some reason Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propaganda by the Russian security services themselves. The unfortunate truth is that Russia is a foreign power that systematically attacked our Democratic institutions in 2016.

DOBBS: And your reaction: And by the way, the arrogance of that statement..

FITTON: Was that John Brennan or Fiona Hill? I can't tell the difference. No one is making the argument the Russians weren't playing around in our election. Certainly, they were playing around with Hillary Clinton. They spent a few hundred thousand on Facebook ads. That's pretty clear. No one proved it took place in a court of law. But no one knows if they were doing it to help Clinton or to help Trump. The dispute is, were the Russians in it to help Trump or were they in it to help Clinton? And It's the dossier people that were pushing the lie or the information without evidence that the Russians were in there to help Trump. I'm glad she is no longer in the White House.

DOBBS: I hope many of these people will ever again be in the White House. Vindman talking about Zelensky being asked about whether he was — whether Zelensky served in the military. He didn't know the answer to it, and he considers himself the leading expert, not Fiona Hill. But not to know that, even though apparently the Zelensky government offered him the role of defense minister? He should know.

FITTON: A well-read American citizen knows more about Ukraine and their corruption as it tied to the Clinton and Obama and the Trump issue than the two experts paid to advise the President. I don't know why Vindman is still at the White House.

DOBBS: It's difficult to understand, to comprehend what this President has had to put up with, the abject disloyalty and simple honor. You would think that a President should expect better.

FITTON: He was right to rely on Rudy Giuliani rather than on those two.

DOBBS: Well, he was.