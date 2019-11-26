Marsha Blackburn Doubles Down On Smearing Lt. Col. Vindman

After Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) received just the kind of Twitter drubbing she deserved for smearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in a tweet, she got a predictably friendly platform on Fox News to pile on the attacks.

On Friday morning, Blackburn tweeted this viciousness:

Vindictive Vindman is the “whistleblower’s” handler. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 22, 2019

Happily, many decent people gave her just the kind of Twitter replies she deserved.

On Friday’s Fox News at Night, host Shannon Bream asked Blackburn about her tweet at about 4:20 into their discussion.

Bream put up on the screen a reply to Blackburn’s tweet from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. It said, “This is a disgrace, Senator.” Bream added, “There were critiques that were much more colorful than that. So, do you stand by the tweet?”

“I do stand by the tweet,” Blackburn said, laughing. Then Bream allowed her to launch into an uninterrupted, verbal assault on Vindman:

BLACKBURN: Shannon, what we have is someone who defied his chain of command, and his direct supervisor said he had a problem with judgment. He had a problem with the chain of command, and he had a problem - Vindman had a problem with the president. The president wasn’t taking his advice. He didn’t like that, and he wanted the president to take his advice, and so what did he do? He defied that chain of command, he talked to somebody in the intel community, he then would not answer that question when he was asked if he had given this information to someone who was the whistleblower and ,of course, this is something that should cause everybody concern. Look, you honor someone for their service to the country and certainly we honor the service that he gave to the country. … [Vindman went] after the commander in chief and it is over a policy disagreement Everybody has said there is nothing that rises to the level of impeachment or bribery or extortion. The American people are tired of this and they want to get the facts, they want to get this over with.

It just so happens that Blackburn was repeating the exact anti-Vindman talking points the White House had sent to surrogates. But Bream, who is supposedly a “straight news” anchor, said nothing. That’s not a surprise because Fox News spread the same talking points across the network.

When Blackburn finally came up for air, Bream ended the interview.

Watch Bream enable the propaganda without having to do her own smearing above, from the November 22, 2019 Fox News @ Night.

Published with permission from News Hounds.