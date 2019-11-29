Blue Virginia: The lesson for Devin Nunes is “don’t have a cow.”

Mashable: The lesson of 1984 is ignored by Apple.

Center for Political Studies Blog: The lesson of 2016 is “we can’t say fake news caused the outcome of the election, but it shaped the agenda.”

EPI Blog: The lesson for voters is that tax hikes on millionaires and billionaires will not slow the economy.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The Congressional Research Service has withdrawn an economic report that found no correlation between top tax rates and economic growth, a central tenet of conservative economy theory, after Senate Republicans raised concerns about the paper's findings and wording." (Jonathan Weisman, in the New York Times, November 1, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.