Another Centrist Vanity Candidacy Edition.

Buttermilk Sky on Bloomberg.

Trump's non-expanding base, from Iron Knee.

Poor Little rich boy DJTJ being his usual self: Just plain awful. Task & Purpose has a book excerpt.

Adventus recaps Tweets. Bonus Tweet you have to see: "Blacks" for Trump.

Sweet Sixteen Birthday Bonus: Bark Bark Woof Woof can get a license now!

