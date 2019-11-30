Ohio Bill Would Require Doctors To Reimplant Ectopic Pregnancies (Which You Cannot Actually Do)

Ohio is leading the charge in idiotic laws related to exerting control over women's bodies and a recently introduced law continues to raise the bar even farther. This Bill, which is based on zero science and is completely contradicted by medical science, would not only ban abortion, but would require doctors to “reimplant an ectopic pregnancy” into a woman’s uterus.

This procedure does not exist. There is no "reimplantation" medical procedure. But this Bill would mandate that if doctors do not do it, they would face a charge of “abortion murder”.

Obstetricians and gynecologists have condemned this Bill and have tried to tell Ohio legislators that this procedure is not medically possible, but they refuse to listen. Conservative Republicans will stop at nothing to exert any level of control over a woman's body, and this is no different. Gilead is their goal.

For those that do not know, an ectopic pregnancy is a very serious and potentially life threatening medical condition, during which the embryo implants itself in the Fallopian tube rather than the uterus. The embryo is completely unviable and not saveable or movable. An embryo is a not a sofa. You cannot just move it to a better location.

Real doctors on twitter had thoughts:

The new Ohio HB413, p.184: To avoid criminal charges, including murder, for abortion, a physician must “…[attempt to] reimplant an ectopic pregnancy into the women’s uterus”



I don’t believe I’m typing this again but, that’s impossible.

We'll all be going to jail@ACOGAction — David N Hackney MD, FACOG (@DavidNHackney) November 19, 2019

Will the House in Ohio develop a protocol for reimplanting the embryo? OBs have not developed that ability but good luck to the Ohio House. Do they realize that an ectopic pregnancy is not a sneaky way to abort a fetus? It is a serious medical emergency for the woman! — Susan Davidson PhD (@DrSusanDavidson) November 22, 2019

Hi @BeckerGOP, I’m a practicing ob-gyn and researcher on abortion and contraception, and thought you might want some help understanding ectopic pregnancy since your bill (HB182) gets some things wrong. I’ll clear up a few things in this thread. https://t.co/BdXYHnCAtI

— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) May 8, 2019

Unfortunately, an ectopic pregnancy cannot be “reimplanted” into the uterus. We just don’t have the technology. So I would suggest removing this from your bill, since it’s pure science fiction. — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) May 8, 2019

In addition to the stupid mandate to "move" a non-viable embryo, the House Bill 413 also bans abortion in full and defines a fertilized egg as an "unborn child." Oh, and it criminalizes abortion in full, calling for life in prison under the charge of "abortion murder" for any doctors, women or children as young as 13 if they perform of have an abortion. And to up the ante even farther, they created a new crime called “aggravated abortion murder”, which is punishable by death.

The bill is sponsored by Candice Keller and Ron Hood. Nineteen addition members of Ohio's 99-member House co-sponsored it as well. Just last summer Ohio successfully passed a six-week abortion ban, called the "heartbeat bill." The Bill never went into effect after reproductive rights groups sued.

Ohio, fighting to be Gilead one day at a time.