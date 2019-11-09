Robert DeNiro Insists Trump 'Has To Pay' For What He's Done

Actor Robert De Niro chatted with Joy Reid this morning and, as usual, he didn’t hold back any of his blunt assessments of Trump.

De Niro thought it vitally important to go forward with impeachment. “You just gotta move forward and take our chances,” De Niro said, even if it gives Trump more ammunition later. “He has done something wrong and he has to pay for that. He has to be put on notice, pay for it even if the Republicans will not finally go through with impeaching him.”

Reid and De Niro were puzzled as to why anybody would be enamored of and/or afraid of Trump’s gangster-like behavior.

DE NIRO: He's not even a good gangster. He can't even keep his word about anything. I think in the real gangster world, he wouldn't last long. He lasts long in his own little real estate world where he’s the boss, ‘cause he’s the boss and he inherited all that money and he's a fool.

But De Niro raised a frightening scenario of someone more capably sinister than “fake president” and “genuine loser” Trump following him into the White House and building on his precedents..

DE NIRO: What bothers me more, what concerns me more is that someone will come along that’s a lot worse than Trump. He’s just obtuse. He’s dumb. But when you get somebody who comes along who’s smart, who knows how to work it and is more mercurial and can be sympathetic when they need to be sympathetic - he has none of that. He has not one speck of sympathy or empathy for anything or anybody. So he’s just stupid, obtuse. He doesn’t know. And in a way we're lucky. In a certain way we’re lucky. Because we can see it so clearly. But as I say, I'm worried a generation two or three from now, this is going to happen again. And he will be a bit of a teacher of what he did wrong, this other person will feel that they can do it this way.

Let that serve as yet another reason to make sure to vote next year!