Watch Fox & Friends Turn A Weather Report Into A Trump Commercial

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean did a weather report outside the studio where she gushed over men in Trump t-shirts, each holding large, complimentary paintings of Trump, at the front of the crowd. She seemed delighted as the crowd just happened to burst into Trump chants as she closed the report.

Dean was part of a Fox & Friends broadcast from St. Petersburg, Florida. “This is the nicest crowd so far,” she said as she was flanked by each of the Trumpers. Speaking to “Jeff,” from Longwood, Florida, Dean sounded as though she couldn’t wait to buy one of his paintings. The first was constructed so that from one angle you saw a lion and looking the other way, you saw Donald Trump. The piece on her other side showed Trump in a salute from one angle and from the other angle, “his favorite item, the American flag," as the unidentified man holding that painting said. "Let’s hear it for the flag!” he added. The crowd cheered and applauded.

“Oh my gosh! We’re doing weather, we’re selling paintings, it’s fantastic!” Dean rhapsodized.

After she finally got around to the weather, Dean thanked “the best crowd ever” and they broke into a Trump chant.

Watch Fox politicize even the weather above, from the November 7, 2019 Fox & Friends.

Published with permission from News Hounds.