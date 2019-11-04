Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Written Answers, Fine For Trump, Not OK For Whistleblower?

Total hypocrisy from the so-called president and his defenders on Fox and elsewhere.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The obsession that TrumpWorld has with the now completely corroborated whistleblower (whose identity is now and forever will be protected by law) is nonsense distraction for the base, period.

It's also witness intimidation and abuse of power.

And now that the whistleblower has agreed to be deposed by Republicans (?) in writing (just as DONALD TRUMP was by the Mueller investigation) that's not enough for the so-called president and his defenders.

Brian Kilmeade complained on Fox and Friends this morning that with a written deposition "you have no ability to see body language, tone, eye contact, follow-up questions."

Gee, Brian. What hypocrisy.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.