Written Answers, Fine For Trump, Not OK For Whistleblower?

The obsession that TrumpWorld has with the now completely corroborated whistleblower (whose identity is now and forever will be protected by law) is nonsense distraction for the base, period.
It's also witness intimidation and abuse of power.
And now that the whistleblower has agreed to be deposed by Republicans (?) in writing (just as DONALD TRUMP was by the Mueller investigation) that's not enough for the so-called president and his defenders.
Brian Kilmeade complained on Fox and Friends this morning that with a written deposition "you have no ability to see body language, tone, eye contact, follow-up questions."
Gee, Brian. What hypocrisy.