Written Answers, Fine For Trump, Not OK For Whistleblower?

The obsession that TrumpWorld has with the now completely corroborated whistleblower (whose identity is now and forever will be protected by law) is nonsense distraction for the base, period.

It's also witness intimidation and abuse of power.

Witness intimidation. Tony Soprano would be proud. https://t.co/2lrX3sZakl — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 3, 2019

And now that the whistleblower has agreed to be deposed by Republicans (?) in writing (just as DONALD TRUMP was by the Mueller investigation) that's not enough for the so-called president and his defenders.

Trump rejects an offer for the anonymous whistleblower to submit written answers to questions from Republicans https://t.co/RGC420ug2J pic.twitter.com/h1ij3l9fAB — POLITICO (@politico) November 4, 2019

Brian Kilmeade complained on Fox and Friends this morning that with a written deposition "you have no ability to see body language, tone, eye contact, follow-up questions."

Gee, Brian. What hypocrisy.

Trump on the Whistleblower: "He must be brought forward to testify!" "Written answers not acceptable!"



Also Trump: Wouldn't testify in person. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 4, 2019

"Written answers not acceptable!" is exactly what Robert Mueller's team should have told Individual 1. — Matt Rogers 🎙🎃 (@Politidope) November 4, 2019