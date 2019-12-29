Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Barbara Boxer Reads Receipts From GOP Hypocrisy On Bill Clinton

Joy Reid and the former senator from California compared notes between Clinton's impeachment and Trump's. Guess who comes out looking like lying hypocrites?
By Aliza Worthington
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Joy Reid brought on the venerable former Senator from California, Barbara Boxer, to discuss the surreal and cynical hypocrisy of the GOP's response to Donald Trump's impeachment vs. their pathological pursuit of Bill Clinton's. Boxer was in the Senate during Newt Gingrich's orchestration of Clinton's impeachment. She remembers in detail the GOP probably wishes she wouldn't how many lies about infidelity their members perpetrated while in office. The way they painted Clinton as an imminent national threat based on this lie under oath, versus the way they're protecting Trump — who not only bragged about sexual assault, but sells our elections to Russia?

Let's just say Barbara Boxer nailed it.

BOXER: Well, the hypocrisy of the Republicans. I just want to say, Joy, I can't let it pass. Newt Gingrich, who is the one who engineered the entire impeachment of Bill Clinton, look at his private life. What a mess. And then you look at Henry Hyde who walked into, I'll never forget the Senate, as that top House manager, and later we found out he had an affair with a married woman which he called a, quote, "youthful indiscretion" when he was in his 40s. And then you look at who they elected speaker. Dennis Hastert who is serving time, I don't know if he's still there, for molesting CHILDREN.

So the hypocrisy, the whole thing dripped of hypocrisy. And you know, it continues on with Lindsey Graham. Look at what he said, you know, back then about how incredibly important it was to have witnesses and all of this and all of that. It's really stunning to me. And I don't know what Donald Trump will say at the State of the Union address. I really don't know what he'll do, but he'll allude to some kind of railroad job. You can be sure. Because he likes to be victim. Even though he goes around causing pain to people every day. The latest to Congresswoman Dingell. It goes on and on. But he's always the victim.

Look at Barbara Boxer bringing up HENRY HYDE and DENNIS HASTERT! Thank you for those memories, Sen. Boxer!


↓ Story continues below ↓

Youthful indiscretion IN HIS FORTIES. Molesting children. Never forget that with Republicans, hypocrisy, cynicism, and false equivalencies are a feature, not a bug.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

AM Joy Panel: What Happened To Lindsey Graham?

AM Joy Panel: What Happened To Lindsey Graham?

Joy Reid and her panel, E.J. Dionne, Jennifer Rubin and Joyce Vance discuss Lindsey Graham's spinelessness in standing up to Trump and the likelihood that Trump will fire Jeff Sessions after the midterms.
Aug 26, 2018
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.