AM Joy Guest Scorches DC Media: 'This Is Truth Versus Lies...Patriotism Versus Traitors!'

Nothing can turn my rant meter on faster than seeing, reading, or hearing about yet another interview with tender Trump voters (aka middle-aged white men) and their thoughts on whatever Democrats are doing. It's disingenuous, it ignores everyone else in the country, and implies that the only people who matter are middle-aged white men.

"In the process of focusing on Democrats and the alleged struggles impeachment presents, news outlets continue to eliminate Republicans from the entire process," media critic Eric Boehlert wrote earlier this week. "The GOP, apparently, faces no impeachment fallout, only Democrats."

Joy Reid's panel had many thoughts to add to Boehlert's observations, but no one hit it like Tiffany Cross did. "This is not Republicans versus Democrats. This is truth versus lies. This is patriotism versus traitors," she said. "And so when you present these arguments, like when the Republicans, yes, you know the Democrats are ugh... pink pigs flying outside. And then you have a conversation in the media where it is like, well, they say the Democrats are pink pigs flying outside and the Republicans said it and Democrats disagree, there you have it."

"No!," she exclaimed. "You can't present these two asinine thoughts as though they are equal, as though this is just a simple disagreement."

Here's the entire transcript, but I recommend watching her say so in the clip above from Sunday's AM Joy.