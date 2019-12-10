Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Colbert Shreds Trump's Alternate Reality Of Russia Probe

They were trying to overthrow the government before he was in!
By Susie Madrak

Stephen Colbert really let Trump have it last night. Via the Daily Beast:

With that, he cut to President Trump telling reporters, after the report’s release, “This was an overthrow of government. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it.”

Colbert proceeded to debunk that notion by explaining that the so-called Deep State couldn’t have been trying to “overthrow” the Trump government because when they started the investigation in July 2016, President Obama was still in office.

“That’s how deep this goes,” he said, mimicking Trump. “They were trying to overthrow the government before I was even it. That way, Barack Obama would no longer be in office to graciously allow a peaceful transition of power.”

The Late Show host urged viewers to “keep in mind that nothing Trump said today when he talked about the report is actually in the report,” adding, “He is, once again, just naming an alternate reality he wants to exist.”

Colbert got serious at the end of the show, pointing out that Trump may declare himself the winner in 2020 -- even if he loses.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.