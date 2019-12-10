Colbert Shreds Trump's Alternate Reality Of Russia Probe

Stephen Colbert really let Trump have it last night. Via the Daily Beast:

With that, he cut to President Trump telling reporters, after the report’s release, “This was an overthrow of government. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it.”

Colbert proceeded to debunk that notion by explaining that the so-called Deep State couldn’t have been trying to “overthrow” the Trump government because when they started the investigation in July 2016, President Obama was still in office.

“That’s how deep this goes,” he said, mimicking Trump. “They were trying to overthrow the government before I was even it. That way, Barack Obama would no longer be in office to graciously allow a peaceful transition of power.”

The Late Show host urged viewers to “keep in mind that nothing Trump said today when he talked about the report is actually in the report,” adding, “He is, once again, just naming an alternate reality he wants to exist.”