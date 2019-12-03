Frank Figliuzzi: Is Rudy Giuliani Running A Corrupt Organization In The White House?

Well, Sarah Kendzior has been saying this for years...only she's been calling it a transnational crime syndicate. Same, same.

Today, on Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace looked at the call logs they got from Impeachment Report released by Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee today. It shocks no one that lots of connections were made via telephonic device between Rudy Colludy, Hill reporter/conspiracy nut John Solomon, Lev Parnas, and the OMB (Office of Management and Budget) in the White House. Wheeeee!

WALLACE: Frank Figliuzzi, I'm like a TV — I've watched enough crime shows on television to be dangerous with the phone log. About you what I see is a whole lot of Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani, OMB number, Lev Parnas, John Solomon, a journalist who spread a lot of the conspiracy theories about Marie Yovanovitch, what do these call logs say to you? FIGLIUZZI: Well, phone records are indeed gold to any investigator. And it is no exception in this case, Nicolle, especially when you can take the possibility of Lev Parnas having possible recordings of some of those conversations and overlap them with actual White House phone records. And here is — they're significant on many levels, but here is a couple. First, the president's attempts to distance himself from Rudy Giuliani and perhaps paint Rudy as a rogue agent will get much, much more challenging, because now we have Rudy reaching in to kind of the bowels of the White House, he's calling OMB, he's calling others, and it is happening repeatedly, it's happening for lengthy periods of time. Lev Parnas is caught up in this. It's hard for Trump to say out of one side of his mouth, "I don't know, you'll have to ask Rudy, he wasn't working for me," and then say, "Well, Mr. President, it appears that he was, because people were answering his phone calls in your White House." And then next, for Rudy, it really looks like he is the capo of kind of an organized crime scheme that works its way throughout the White House. And I have to tell you, if this were a county corruption investigation in Miami or Cleveland, we'd be sitting down with the U.S. Attorney's office right now and we'd be saying, "Do we have a RICO case here?" Do we have a situation where Rudy Giuliani, working for the president, is running a corrupt enterprise? And this time, is he running it in the White House?

If Rudy is the capo...who is the Boss? (Rhetorical, people.) Try as Trump might to "new phone, who dis?" Rudy, these call logs makes it a lot more difficult, and what Figliuzzi says about the logs brings us back to ole Sarah Kendzior. He calls it "organized crime," and says if it weren't international, or happening at the White House, they'd be putting together a RICO case as we speak. She calls it a "crime cult" and a "transnational crime syndicate."

But maybe since a man said it, people will listen.