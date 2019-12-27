Friday News Dump: Jonathan Turley Says Trump Was Impeached, And Other News

Reporter: What does it feel like to be the 3rd President in U.S. history to be impeached? Trump: I don’t feel like I’m being impeached. It’s a hoax. It’s a scam Nope. It’s real. It happened. And it will taint your already illegitimate Presidency forever pic.twitter.com/X756bPantR

I have never seen such a persistent bunch of desperate liars as this current crop of Republicans!

Since Donald Trump claims that he wasn't impeached by the House because the Articles of Impeachment haven't been sent to the Senate, can we claim that he didn't become President because he lost the popular vote? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 24, 2019

"What was the purpose of rushing the impeachment process if the charges might not even be sent to the Senate, where they're now supposed to go for a trial?"



Nancy Pelosi's sinking ship: https://t.co/DaQTQQYSok pic.twitter.com/7Yrz9IFNN6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 19, 2019

The argument by Trump cultists that he isn’t officially impeached, because articles haven’t been sent to or tried by Senate, is hilarious. Expected, but funny nonetheless. Their way of dealing with his impeachment is denial. I guess it helps to get them through this tough time. — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) December 22, 2019

Return a few gifts. This one wont STFU pic.twitter.com/StO0YsMCDn — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) December 26, 2019

'Angry' tortoise sets house on fire on Christmas Day https://t.co/Q9Um509LLs pic.twitter.com/MtpfUo6psx — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2019

Can't deep throat something so so tiny. Hahaha! https://t.co/sMWBSGsE8a — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 27, 2019

Military cyber officials are developing information warfare tactics that could be deployed against senior Russian officials and oligarchs if Moscow tries to interfere in the 2020 US elections through hacking election systems or sowing widespread discord...https://t.co/rngG1I2SBW — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 27, 2019

The moral of a Christmas Carol is that it takes extreme supernatural intervention to get the rich to be generous so it’d probably just be easier to tax them — The Bisexistential Dad (@hobbsisme) December 25, 2019

It is called corruption: McConnell flexes reelection muscle with $1B gift for Kentucky https://t.co/C0bcUQGgme — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 26, 2019

My mother was the big winner in the stocking stuffer department. pic.twitter.com/rCWYbchJ9x — Joe Pernice (@JPernicious) December 26, 2019

A great one has passed. His “Secrets of the Temple” had a profound impact on me: peeled back the cliches & obfuscations of Wall Street & the financial press to reveal who wins/loses from neoliberal economic policy. https://t.co/pORJC4RGUl

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Tom Philpott (@tomphilpott) December 27, 2019

1st time I called Trump a liar was on @DeadlineWH in 2017 & honestly it was hard to do. No one wants to believe their Pres. is a liar. I wish I’d been able to say those words earlier. But now it’s crystal clear & also that our AG is corrupt. Say it loudly, clearly & often. https://t.co/Pn0VrpUhAf — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 27, 2019

Unless Vlad and the boys figure out a way to steal it for them, of course!

A growing number of Republicans are privately warning of increasing fears of a total wipeout in 2020: House, Senate, and White House. https://t.co/pZ4yQCy8Hl — Axios (@axios) December 26, 2019

Read one of our best #climatechange stories from 2019: "Millions of times later, 97 percent climate consensus still faces denial," by @dana1981: https://t.co/y5GRva19FS pic.twitter.com/JwZvE4X9L3 — Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (@BulletinAtomic) December 26, 2019

Florida country club discovered 40 slave graves buried under its property, so what happens now? https://t.co/8oU6dhzdd0 — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) December 27, 2019

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

Bravo to the Detroit ⁦@Lions⁩ for investing in social justice with their Inspire Change program. Champions at last! https://t.co/l2C97AL6Qd via @detroitnews — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 27, 2019

In Indian Country, a Crisis of Missing Women. And a New One When They’re Found. - The New York Times https://t.co/yTIwMWMJ19 — carole king (@carolekingnyc) December 27, 2019

This is fun.



My oh my. Write this date down in your calendar, because it’s not every day that a Kentucky newspaper goes on record lauding the actions of Chuck Schumer and castigating home boy Mitch McConnell.https://t.co/nVXriFjjZB — CaptainTono (@Barkiologist) December 26, 2019

A member of our well regulated militia arms himself to visit @Academy to shop for a new gun holster. He shoots himself in the store's parking lot on the way in. https://t.co/BGOPoScgQM — WellRegulatedMilitia (@Well_Regulated_) December 27, 2019

At least 16 dead in Philippines following Christmas Day typhoon https://t.co/8ZRC7AneRi pic.twitter.com/ryCfD3UJpb — The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2019

A CBC Spokesperson has said 8 minutes of Home Alone 2 was edited out in 2014 (before Donald Trump was president) to allow for commercials. Trump has caught wind of the story and appears to be blaming Justin T. https://t.co/HUOrkc1Wq0 — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) December 27, 2019

Great point. @facebook’s political advertising policy is a sham. It neither reflects their “concerns” about disinformation on their platform nor the supposed consistency of their Terms of Service. https://t.co/8mCYUdkSI2 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 27, 2019



DEPT. OF ADORABLE ANIMALS AND KIDS

UNEXPECTED REACTION: An attempt to prank a 2-year-old with the “worst Christmas gift ever” goes viral after the toddler joyfully discovers her present is a banana. pic.twitter.com/9A4mibFWOF — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) December 23, 2019

16. 6 AM at @SheldrickTrust Ithumba



Over 30 current orphans are behind the gates getting their milk bottles and preparing for a day in the bush



Outside, the most adorable sight.



A group of ex-orphans who now live in the wild have shown up to join their old pals for the day pic.twitter.com/uH1WYVHqNq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 27, 2019

So I spent Christmas morning arguing with a toddler on why they can’t have Jell-O shots for breakfast 🤦🏾‍♀️🎄🎁🎅🏾🛷😂 #Christmas #Toddlers #Jelloshots pic.twitter.com/ZNq7BOs5G0 — ImJustAngieB (@Imjustangie_b) December 26, 2019

When someone tries to get me out of bed in the morning.... pic.twitter.com/qv2HElScFd — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) December 26, 2019

https://t.co/yqPWQStuME but My we girl can say nothing about her mummy and daddy dancing 🤣 — SAINT STEVEY'S DAY!!! (@Dynesy10) December 24, 2019



DEPT. OF CHRISTMAS LOVE AND KINDNESS

My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/raRvAWxqW5 — L 👅 (@ForeverLAS_) December 25, 2019

It’s a Christmas miracle for this pair of lucky pups in Milwaukee. https://t.co/aGRkwIXdVt pic.twitter.com/rn6jmLmqRi — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2019

This dog's transformation is the best Christmas miracle ever 🐶❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/yKDi7Zaeon — The Dodo (@dodo) December 20, 2019

US Marines distributing Toys for Tots gifts pic.twitter.com/bOZNPAi1EW — lilcountrygal76 (@lilcountrygal76) December 27, 2019

this is considered a christmas miracle right? pic.twitter.com/3hfYTBbubk — icky brain (@bugfiesta) December 24, 2019

We believe in #christmas miracles.I missed the most epic of Lilac’s efforts BUT today for the 1st time she jumped & landed completely unsupported. This has taken years of hardwork to do.& her face says it all 💜#LilacPower #NeverGiveUp #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/m4fmvvYu7T — Lilac's Little Legs (@LegsLilacs) December 24, 2019

For us now, no more than 4 gifts each$40 total, then dinner & a movie. Every year we try to give something nice to a family that would love a gift. This year I had an extra smart tv and gave that. Whatever it is....clothes,food,toys. We are rather poor but happy. — Maureen McClement (@moondncr55) December 23, 2019

1/2Many years ago as a poor single mom of two tiny boys, I had zero money to get my kids even a toy. One night someone knocked on my door. There were 3 ladies with bags in their arms. They walked past me, set them on my table, walked out and came back again. I asked who what why — Sandy (@PermdogsSandy) December 26, 2019

2/2 but they wouldn’t say. Toys, hats, scarves, mittens, and plenty of food were in those bags and boxes. When I was in a position to do so, I paid it forward for many years. I know what it meant to me and my boys. You’re a good man for delivering to those less fortunate. — Sandy (@PermdogsSandy) December 26, 2019

There are so many people here! Volunteers woke up early to spend their Christmas Eve delivering toys and food to families across Davidson County. @WSMV @MNPDNashville #NashvilleNews pic.twitter.com/nowBvmV3ES — Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) December 24, 2019

Delivering Holiday Basket's of food and toys to needy families from @LosOjos_ABQ charity with my kids and great friends...Over 550 families received a basket! A truly amazing accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/WvzVsRQFkE — Orlando Jose (@VersacMariachi) December 21, 2019

Shell colleagues in Sarnia were #FuellingKindness recently as part of a week of giving by packaging 30 baskets of food and delivering them to families in need❤️. pic.twitter.com/sPKq4LUApU — Shell Canada (@Shell_Canada) December 23, 2019

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and that the good times continue through New Year's!