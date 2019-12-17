Guess Who Told 2019's Lie Of The Year?

And Politifact wins the "duh" award by giving Donald Trump the nod...again. (It's his THIRD "win".) This time, Politifact chose his lies about the whistleblower as their example.

Despite what Trump claims, the whistleblower got the call "almost completely" right.

We know this from the very record of the call the president released. We know this from testimony under oath from career diplomats and other officials. And the president and his allies have told reporters that Trump did what the whistleblower suggested — urged the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden. Their argument is that there was nothing inappropriate or unreasonable about it. Trump on Oct. 3 asked China to look at Biden and his son, Hunter, too.