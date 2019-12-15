Kellyanne Conway Lies To Fox Viewers About Military Aid Discussion During 'Perfect' Call

If Trump's call to Zelensky was so "perfect" as he has claimed, why do he and the rest of his administration feel the need to keep lying about it? Here's Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway doing just that on this Saturday's Watters' World on Fox "news":

President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed that Trump didn’t discuss military aid with Ukraine in his July 25 call, even though it was actually a major topic brought up by Volodymyr Zelensky. “Let me tell you what wasn’t in the call: any mention of 2020. Any mention of Biden as some spooky, scary political opponent, any mention of the aid to Ukraine. The word demand was not in there,” Conway told Jesse Watters on Watters’ World Saturday. According to a transcript of the call released by the White House, Zelensky asks about the purchase of Javelin missiles from the United States in the call. According to ABC News, Trump had approved the sale of Javelins to Ukraine in 2018 – the first form of lethal military assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States in its war against Russian separatists.

It wasn't actually a "transcript," but as the Mediaite article discusses, even the log of the call released by the Trump administration revealed that yes, military aid was discussed. This administration has revised their story on what happened during the call so many times, maybe they're losing track. Regardless of why the lies keep piling up, it's obvious they have absolutely no respect for Trump's loyal followers and for the viewers over on his propaganda network.