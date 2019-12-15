Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kellyanne Conway Lies To Fox Viewers About Military Aid Discussion During 'Perfect' Call

If Trump's call to Zelensky was so "perfect" as he has claimed, why do he and the rest of his administration feel the need to keep lying about it?
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

If Trump's call to Zelensky was so "perfect" as he has claimed, why do he and the rest of his administration feel the need to keep lying about it? Here's Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway doing just that on this Saturday's Watters' World on Fox "news":

President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed that Trump didn’t discuss military aid with Ukraine in his July 25 call, even though it was actually a major topic brought up by Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Let me tell you what wasn’t in the call: any mention of 2020. Any mention of Biden as some spooky, scary political opponent, any mention of the aid to Ukraine. The word demand was not in there,” Conway told Jesse Watters on Watters’ World Saturday.

According to a transcript of the call released by the White House, Zelensky asks about the purchase of Javelin missiles from the United States in the call. According to ABC News, Trump had approved the sale of Javelins to Ukraine in 2018 – the first form of lethal military assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States in its war against Russian separatists.

It wasn't actually a "transcript," but as the Mediaite article discusses, even the log of the call released by the Trump administration revealed that yes, military aid was discussed. This administration has revised their story on what happened during the call so many times, maybe they're losing track. Regardless of why the lies keep piling up, it's obvious they have absolutely no respect for Trump's loyal followers and for the viewers over on his propaganda network.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.