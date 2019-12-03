Winter Donation Drive

Macron Forced To Interrupt Clownish Trump: 'Let's Get Serious'

Such embarrassing behavior, again, from the so-called president.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Once again, the so-called president is a complete embarrassment on the national stage, this time in a press outing with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sitting next to a glass of Diet Coke, Donald Trump appeared to be less informed than his beverage.

Asked about ISIS fighters, Trump claimed that most of those being held in Syria were from Europe. He then tried sarcasm with Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

Macron said, "Let's get serious."

And of course, factually? Trump was WRONG:

I sure hope Republican Senators were watching the permanent branding of their political party as the party of a know-nothing idiot who is unserious and a complete embarrassment on the international stage. Congratulations, GOP, you're the Trump party forever and ever.


