Macron Forced To Interrupt Clownish Trump: 'Let's Get Serious'

Once again, the so-called president is a complete embarrassment on the national stage, this time in a press outing with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sitting next to a glass of Diet Coke, Donald Trump appeared to be less informed than his beverage.

Asked about ISIS fighters, Trump claimed that most of those being held in Syria were from Europe. He then tried sarcasm with Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

Macron said, "Let's get serious."

And of course, factually? Trump was WRONG:

Trump, with Macron, repeats his false claim that ISIS fighters being held in Syria are "mostly from Europe." US officials said in August that about 8,000 of about 10,000 prisoners were Syrian or Iraqi nationals, 2,000 were from all other countries. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 3, 2019

Macron fact checked Trump to his face, saying: "There are a large number of fighters you have on the ground: ISIS fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq, and the region"...those from Europe are "a tiny minority of the overall problem." https://t.co/2BjmpxL9J4 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 3, 2019

I sure hope Republican Senators were watching the permanent branding of their political party as the party of a know-nothing idiot who is unserious and a complete embarrassment on the international stage. Congratulations, GOP, you're the Trump party forever and ever.