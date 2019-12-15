Balloon Juice - Democrats elected to do something did something;
David E's Fablog - Nancy finds her inner Faye;
Hullabaloo - shamelessness is their superpower;
PERRspectives - is Trump helping his Ukrainian cronies cash in?
Sadly, No! - shorter Peter Baker: let's not bicker about who killed who ...
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests you watch Bon Appetit's Pastry Chef Makes Gourmet _____. Claire is amazing.
To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!