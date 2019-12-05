Winter Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

The Daily Irritant: Don't look to the propaganda arm of the 1% for sane commentary on student loan debt cancellation.

Bruce Gerencser: When ignorant religious taboo-think impinges on medical decision-making, madness results.

Ed Brayton: We need to end the Reefer Madness hysteria over opioids.

Shower Cap: A review of the week in Trumpland.

Editor's note (Karoli Kuns): Anoa Changa for Our Prism - Kamala is out. What's next for other candidates of color?

Blog round-up by Infidel753.


