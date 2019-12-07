Green Eagle: The history of impeachment reveals Trump to be easily the most deserving among presidents who have been subject to the process.

Progress Pond: It's not "a difference of world views", it's reality vs. self-serving delusions.

Mock Paper Scissors: Trump didn't transform the Republican party, he just brought its true nature to the surface.

Professor Taboo: A look back at the suffragettes and their struggles.

