Hackwhackers: Why is Trump so enraged at Lisa Page?

Zandar vs the Stupid: Even in Mississippi, they sometimes need to steal an election.

Hysterical Raisins: Trump hid his Ukraine shenanigans from US authorities -- but not from Putin.

Cloak Unfurled: Support women's rights -- everywhere.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!