Just Above Sunset - no more Friendly Persuasion;

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I - Russia can't not cheat;

Lawyers, Guns & Money - Volcker is dead having taught us the wrong lessons;

Mike the Mad Biologist - pharmacies need to help fight the flu;

No More Mister Nice Blog - NOT THIS AGAIN.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests the Gaslit Nation podcast for all your kleptocracy splainin' needs.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!