Blistering Ad From 'Republicans For The Rule Of Law' Drops On Monday — On FOX

This ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law, called "The witnesses must testify," will be airing on FOX on Monday and it is straight fire.
By Red Painter

A group called "Republicans for the Rule of Law" is currently running this ad in many markets — but it isn't dropping in the most important market, FOX News, until Monday. It is pretty straight forward: "Key witnesses is the Ukraine scandal must testify in the Senate Impeachment trial."

Then it has a montage (a hilarious one, at that) of the four key witnesses they believe should be brought in front of the Senate, and the country, to answer questions about their knowledge, contributions, and actions before, during and after the Ukraine phone call. Directly after the call, Trump decided to withhold $391 million of necessary military aid (ie, tax payer money appropriated by Congress) — an effort to force Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden's son as a means of hurting Biden's run for President in 2020.

The witness list includes:

  • Rudy Giuliani
  • Mick Mulvaney
  • Mike Pompeo
  • John Bolton

Will this ad sway any voters? Who knows. But it is a well-done ad, and every Republican that comes out supporting a real trial with witnesses, versus the sham that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham want, is a step in the right direction.


