Rep. Louie Gohmert Is Stupidly Claiming That The Whistleblower 'Conspired With Schiff'

Whenever there is a dumb conspiracy theory to push, it is almost guaranteed that Louis Gohmert is somehow involved. The ridiculous notion that Adam Schiff and the whistleblower somehow conspired together to concoct a completely truthful and, so far, corroborated story about Donald Trump withholding tax payer funding to Ukraine until they announced an investigation into a political opponent is absolute bananas stupid. Yet, here we are. Still allowing this dufus on the air to rant and ramble.

FOX (not) News had Gohmert on. In this clip he continued to hem and haw about this stupid theory and even went so far as to accuse Schiff and the whistleblower or working together to *change the rules* because if the Ukrainians gave evidence to Trump, the Democrats would be "cooked".

Did you follow that winding trip down Crazytown Road?

All roads lead to stupid with this group.

