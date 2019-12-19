Washington Post: Trump Believes Ukraine Conspiracy Theories Because 'Putin Told Me'

Via the Washington Post, more proof that Trump can't be trusted with our national security because he's so gullible and easily manipulated -- as our boy Vlad has clearly figured out.

Chris Matthews was on it last night.

"I want to ask you: Is Trump in Putin's party or is Putin in Trump's party? I've never seen such collaboration as of today," he said.

"Here he is, the Washington Post reporting tonight that multiple former White House officials say they fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin directly influenced President Trump's views about Ukraine and the 2016 election. They say his views may have been shaped when the two leaders met privately on the G-20 summit in the summer of '17. The Washington Post writes one former senior official states that Trump even stated so, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because 'Putin told me.' That's how he gets his information. Meanwhile, Putin is coming to Trump's defense on impeachment saying the party that lost the 2016 election, the Democratic party is trying to achieve results by other means. They are working together in tandem."

"Yeah, that's right, Chris. And it's very much Trump and Putin's party because Putin is the one writing the music and Trump is just the one singing the tune here," Ben Rhodes, Obama's former national security adviser, said.

"This whole idea that Ukraine was behind the 2016 interference in the election, that's a Russian disinformation campaign Trump is repeating. What we don't know is why, and there's only two reasons. one is corruption and financial interests and the other is Trump feels an affinity for this autocratic leader of Russia who jails his opponents. Either one of those answers is very alarming. And frankly, I think the Republican party that used to stand up against Russia has fundamentally transformed itself to defend this conduct."

Matthews asked Susan Page why Trump was so willing to buy Russian propaganda. "Because it is still the KGB, it is still the Soviet Union."

"I don't think we know the answer to that," Page said. I" think the day will come when we do and history will judge on those things, but it is the conundrum and what has led President Trump to this sad state of being impeached? It is because at least in part because of his faith in Russia and his willingness to attack Ukraine."