Donald Trump Told Andrew McCabe That He Believes Putin Over US Intelligence

Donald Trump and Andrew McCabe had many shocking exchanges, if you believe even a fraction of the things McCabe alleges in his book. During Sunday's 60 Minutes interview McCabe discusses a particularly shocking interaction during which Trump is presented information regarding the presence of nuclear weapons in North Korea.

When told that U.S. intelligence had determined that North Korea did indeed possess these types of weapons, Trump flat out denied that it was true. When further pressed, he said that he didn't believe it was true because Putin told him they not have those missiles and Trump stated emphatically "I don't care. I believe Putin."

Let that sink in. Donald Trump literally said the quiet things out loud. He told DOJ officials that he believed the President of Russia over our own intelligence agencies.

The GOP hears this, knows this, sees these reports and they still deny that the President they support so emphatically, to cult like levels, is an agent of Russia. The only way any sane person can possibly explain this, and the way history will view this, is that the *entire Republican party* is compromised and unwitting agents of Russia.

What other explanation can there be??