Trump Finally Beats A Clinton: Post Impeachment Twitter Reactions

And he did it in his first term, too. He's Number One!

Congratulations, @realDonaldTrump, you finally beat a Clinton in the popular vote!



Impeachment for Clinton:



228 to 206



Impeachment for Trump:



230 to 190 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 19, 2019

I joked about this but it was actually revolutionary. Pelosi repurposed a very traditional women's gesture, the angry but controlled mom, and used it to effectively control her entire caucus. And the power came from the recognizable femininity of it. So empowering! So inspiring! https://t.co/8fgQZyhdsA — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) December 19, 2019

Will Impeachment Drive Trump Batty? It’s a short drive!https://t.co/RtUmHMfFii — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 19, 2019

Clinton’s former press sec @joelockhart in NYT on the last impeachment of a president: “Mr. Clinton eventually acknowledged his misdeeds and went on an extended apology tour.” https://t.co/2CUur7FFZJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 19, 2019

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe.



But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote.



The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies.



It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment is far-fetched and predicts the U.S. Senate will reject it. https://t.co/wqZ2Yee5Mk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2019

Here's the transcript of President Donald Trump's comments about how Rep. Debbie Dingell betrayed him by voting for impeachment even after he gave her late husband Rep. John Dingell, who may be down in hell, "the A+" post-death treatment, not "the C or the D." pic.twitter.com/vWIXLqqIz3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

2. The best thing about Trump’s attack on John Dingell is it gives the late American statesman another opportunity to speak from beyond the grave. pic.twitter.com/L3tCN8s1R0 — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) December 19, 2019

The glaring lie behind Republicans whining about impeachment interfering with “getting things done for the American people”:



Name me ONE thing Republicans have done for ordinary Americans in the last 30 years.



I’ll wait — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) December 19, 2019

I’m going to write a longer piece about how the most important impact on politics is whether people think Trump did something wrong, not whether they agree to the punishment. https://t.co/6qir7EJrvw

For only the third time in our nation's history, a president was impeached today. It is with no joy that I voted this way, but -- in my view -- it was necessary to defend our #Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold. When I was sworn into #Congress in November 2016 — Dwight Evans (@DwightEvansPA) December 19, 2019

Not from the Onion but from a WH source - "Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump" — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019

NYT: Trump, Impeached in Washington, Is Defended by Putin in Moscow--Who Uses GOP Talking Points, No Less https://t.co/LFDFUUXewy — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) December 19, 2019

Overturn the will of 63 million people who voted for Trump?What about the will of 66 million people who didn’t & still accepted the results of the Electoral College because of the Constitution? The same Constitution that calls for the impeachment of a President who abuses power! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) December 18, 2019

Sorry but it’s wrong to send an impeachment to a Senate so near to a national election; for such weighty matters as this, we need to let the people decide the makeup of the Senate who will try the president. https://t.co/I8b2Ac5NFP — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) December 19, 2019