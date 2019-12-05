Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Trump Snowflakes Are Triggered -- Boo Hoo!

Three law professors have made a strong case for impeachment in House Judiciary Committee hearings Wednesday, but the substance of their testimony threatens to be overshadowed by an orgy of right-wing fauxtrage.
By Steve M.
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Three law professors have made a strong case for impeachment in House Judiciary Committee hearings today, but the substance of their testimony threatens to be overshadowed by an orgy of right-wing fauxtrage, in response to this:

An expert witness in Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing riffed on the name of the president’s teen son, Barron....

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 [of the Constitution] does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” testified Pamela Karlan, a professor at Stanford Law School. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

That's all she said. Nevertheless, the fainting couches are in formation:

Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, “Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense. Pamela Karlan thought she was being clever and going for laughs, but she instead reinforced for all Americans that Democrats have no boundaries when it comes to their hatred of everything related to President Trump. Hunter Biden is supposedly off-limits according to liberals, but a 13-year-old boy is fair game. Disgusting.

“Every Democrat in Congress should immediately repudiate Pamela Karlan and call on her to personally apologize to the president and the first lady for mocking their son on national TV.”

(Karlan did apologize toward the end of the hearings.)

And there was this from Barron's stepbrother:

Which is fascinating, because Junior recently published what's now the most popular right-wing book in America, and it happens to be called Triggered. Its thesis is that people on the left are hypersensitive and attack conservatives for trivial reasons.

In the book, Junior writes:

Today, as it appears on the internet at least, the term “trigger warning” is used to describe something, say a tweet from my dad, that blows up the fragile sensibilities of the liberal Twitterverse. At the very least, it sets their hair on fire and creates a minor news story for a few days. But at the worst, it moves them to real-life outrage and organized violence. And before you ask, the freaking out is wildly disproportionate. While conservatives usually get worked up over important things—such as the killing of babies or the stripping away of our natural rights as human beings—with liberals the “triggers” tend to be much sillier....

With every passing day, the bar for what’s considered “triggering” gets lower and lower.

Yes -- why just today, liberals were freaking out because someone made a play on words about the first name of a politician's kid. Oh, wait -- that was Republicans.

Published with permission of No More Mr. Nice Blog

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.