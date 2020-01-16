Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chris Wallace Busts Trump Trying To Game Fox News Coverage During Impeachment Vote

Fox News host Chris Wallace called out Donald Trump for likely trying to manipulate Fox News coverage as the House of Representatives was voting to begin an impeachment trial in the Senate.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace pointed out on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had likely tried to manipulate Fox News coverage as the House of Representatives was voting to begin an impeachment trial in the Senate.

Anchor Harris Faulkner spoke to Wallace minutes after the president held a China trade deal signing during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) historic speech in favor of transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“Those two moments were on the screen at the same time,” Faulkner observed.

“The signing ceremony seemed to go on for an unusually long period of time,” Wallace said. “And I was wondering whether someone was — this is just in my head, I have no reason to believe it was true — [Trump] was sort of hoping he would outlast Speaker Pelosi’s speech so he could continue and maybe we [at Fox News] would switch back full screen to his signing ceremony to kind of put a full stop on what the House is doing.”

In the end, Trump was not able to “outlast” Pelosi and he did not get the “full screen” shot that he may have wanted from Fox News.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.