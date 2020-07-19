'I'm Not A Fan Of Fox': Trump Fumes At Chris Wallace During 92nd Interview On The Network

President Donald Trump claims that he is "not a fan of Fox News" even though he's given them 10 times more interviews than any other network.

During an interview with Fox News, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump has attacked him with a number of "mean tweets."

"One of your beefs seems to be that I put Democrats on the show and I ask them questions," Wallace explained. "And I guess the question I have is, don't you understand it's my job to put Democrats on as well as Republicans and ask them probing questions just like I ask Republicans?"

"I'm not a big fan of Fox," Trump replied. "They've changed a lot since Roger Ailes. And I watch people like [Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA)], who don't even know."

Trump accused Wallace of interviewing "the nastiest people."

"Look, I know you very well," the president added. "I respect you a lot. I respect your father a lot... I do think this, I think you are toward the Democrats' side, which is okay."

"It's not true," Wallace protested.

Following the segment, CBS correspondent Mark Knoller noted that the appearance was Trump's 92nd interview on the network.